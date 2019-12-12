Mr. Ronnie Lewis Branton Sr., age 70, of Rome, GA, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mr. Branton was born in Rome, Georgia on June 5, 1949, son of the late Frances Lucille Lowery Branton. He was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Luella Lowery, and by a brother, Jerry Glenn Lowery Sr.

Survivors include his wife, Teresa Branton, Rome; children, Rhonda Cochran (Jackie), Rome, Ronnie Branton Jr. (Marie), Cartersville, Scot Branton (Redonna), Armuchee, Dawn Taylor (Rome); grandchildren, Brien Branton, Jake Cochran (Emily), Matt Taylor (Kristin), Kansas Taylor, Sarah Collum (Drake), Grant Cochran, Miranda Taylor, John Branton (Vera), Kendall Cochran, Baylee Wessell (Hayden); six great grandchildren; brother, Stephen Mark Branton Sr., Rome; several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Branton was employed with Bekaert as an electrician. He retired after 40 years of service.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with Dr. Marvin Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm.

Following the service, the family will gather at the home of the daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Jackie Cochran, 9 Westvalley Road, Rome, GA 30165.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.