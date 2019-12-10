Mr. Robert Horace “Bob” Stansell, Jr., age 85, of Rome, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December, 7, 2019.

Mr. Stansell was born in Floyd County, Georgia, on May 5, 1934, son of the late Robert Horace Stansell, Sr. and Eva Lee Weeks Stansell. He was proceeded in death by brothers Harry Stansell and Donald Stansell, sister Betty Touchstone, first wife Mary Peck Stansell and son Robert Jeffery Stansell. Bob was a faithful member of Antioch Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher.

Mr. Stansell retired from the Georgia Power Company following more than 30 years of service. During his retirement years he enjoyed hunting, fishing, building churches with the Carpenters for Christ organization, community service, and spending time with his family. He also served in the United States Navy during the Korean War.

Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, the former Mary Helen Floyd; sons Steve White (Cynthia) and Phil White (Melodie), both of Evans, Georgia; six grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday December 10, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Bob Skelton and Rev. Brian Butler, officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until service hour on Tuesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165.

Serving as pallbearers: Tommy Cordle, David Fowler, Mike Sutherland, Jeff Cordle, Cade Cordle, Kevin Cordle, John Ross Early, and Joey Beard.