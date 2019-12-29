Mr. Phillip Marmon Frazier, age 72, of Lindale, GA, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, in a local hospital.

Mr. Frazier was born in Cedartown, GA on August 15, 1947, son of the late Preston Marmon Frazier and the late Mildred Nora Baker Frazier. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Nancy English. Mr. Frazier was a veteran of the United States Navy and served during the Vietnam War. Following employment with Sears & Roebuck for over 20 years, he retired from the State of Georgia as Maintenance Supervisor with Georgia Northwestern Technical College at the Floyd and Polk campuses following over 20 years of employment. He was a member of Park Avenue Baptist Church and the Lindale Lodge #455 F. & A. M. During his children’s time in school, he was active in the Pepperell High School Band Boosters, having served as President.

Survivors include his wife, the former Marjorie Gilliland, to whom he was married on September 17, 1967; 2 daughters, Rhonda Frazier Cantrell (Matt), Rome, and Lucy Frazier Gladney (Scott), Lindale; a son, P. J. Frazier (April), Silver Creek; 7 grandchildren, Preston Frazier, Brylen Cantrell, Brady Gladney, Jackson Frazier, Shaun Gladney, Addison Cantrell, and Ayden Frazier; 3 sisters, Sherry McElwee (Bobby), Cedartown, Donna Gamel (Don), Hoschton, and Milda Pettit (Gray), Cedartown; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Eddie Benefield and Dr. Earl Fowlkes will officiate with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors. Following the service, Mr. Frazier will be cremated in accordance with his wishes.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 2 until 4pm.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Park Avenue Baptist Church, P. O. Box 189, Lindale, GA 30147.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.


