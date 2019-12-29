Mr. Lowell Dwayne Mathis, age 66, of Rome, GA, passed away on Friday December 27, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mr. Mathis was born in Rome, GA on March 12, 1953, son of the late H. A. “Sandy” Mathis and the late Annis Jeanette Meadows Tutton. He was a graduate of Model High School and at the time of his death, he was the Athletic Groundskeeper at Berry College. Mr. Mathis was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Dorizell Momon, and by her husband, Shelby.

Survivors include his wife the former Vickie Jane Knowles, to whom he was married on September 9, 1995; a daughter, Erika Lane Waits, Rome; a grandson, Alex Waits, Rome; a brother, Henry Mathis (Linda), Woodbridge, VA; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. The Rev. Jerry Brooks will officiate.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Tuesday from 3pm until time for the services.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.