Mr. Len Green Davis, age 88, of Cartersville, GA, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, in a local health care facility.

Mr. Davis was born in Cobb County, GA on February 1, 1931, son of the late Green Lee Davis and the late Burga Watters Davis. He was also preceded in death by his wife of sixty-five years, Glennis Ann Martin Davis, on December 16, 2017. Mr. Davis was a veteran of the United States Navy serving honorably during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with Lockheed in Marietta for over 30 years. He was a member of Center Baptist Church and the America Legion Post #42, both in Cartersville.

Survivors include his son, Barry Davis (Kathy), Cartersville; 2 sisters, Christine Davis Smith, Rome, and Regina Davis Hall (Max), Cartersville; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 1pm at Center Baptist Church with his Pastor, the Rev. Joey Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Center Baptist Church on Thursday from 12 noon until the service hour.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Center Baptist Church on Thursday at 12:30pm and include: Danny Silvers, Scott Martin, Steve Boliver, Connor White, Andrew White, Gary Smith, and Steve Massey.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Center Baptist Church Building Fund, c/o Mike McPherson, 181 Bennett Kimbrell Road, Cartersville, GA 30121.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.