MR. JEFFERY LYNN (JEFF) TEAGUE, age 51, of Orchard Road, Summerville, Georgia, passed away unexpected, Tuesday morning, December 3, 2019, at his residence. Jeff was born in Rome, Georgia on February 3, 1968, was a son of the late Geneva Espy Teague and Eddie Teague who survives. He attended the Freedom Tabernacle.

Surviving are father, Eddie Teague; brother, Ray Teague; several Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins also survive.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 6th, at 2:00 P.M. from the J. D. Hill Memorial Chapel of Earle Rainwater Funeral Home with Pastor David Reeves officiating, interment in the Family Plot in West Hill Cemetery. The Family will receive friends at the Funeral Home Friday from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M.

Earle Rainwater Funeral Home in charge of arrangements for Mr. Jeffery Lynn (Jeff) Teague, who passed away Tuesday.