Mr. James “Jim” Virgil Armstrong, age 79, of Rome, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and reunite with his loving parents on December 11, 2019, at Redmond Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

He was born in Acworth, Georgia, on April 29, 1940, son of the late James “Ira” Armstrong and the late Thelma Farmer Armstrong. Jim was a 1959 graduate of Pepperell High School, Lindale, Georgia. He served in the U. S. Army Reserves where he was a competitive marksman and was honorably discharged in February 1966. He learned the skill of carpentry from his father and uncle but eventually chose a career with Georgia Power Company.

During his 38 years of employment, most of which he served as a respected line foreman, his passion for his profession, the company and his crew were exemplified in not only his reputation and accomplishments, but also the brotherhood that developed and endured throughout his lifetime.

He was an outdoorsman that loved working on his property and riding his 4-wheeler. He was a gun enthusiast with a love of working with firearms, shooting targets, and teaching his girls from a very young age, and anyone interested, how to safely use firearms for protection and recreation. Jim was a Mason and Emeritus Member of Floyd Springs Lodge No. 167 F. & A. M. and a member of Enon Baptist Church. He regularly attended church, sang in the choir and with his deep, rich bass voice sang beautiful solos, bringing joy to so many.

Survivors include his caring, loving wife of 9 years, Grace “Gracie” E. Lawrence Armstrong; 3 daughters that adored him, Stephanie Philips (Perry), Darcy Armstrong (Allison), and Jamie Armstrong (Jackie); 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; his dear friends and “brothers” Leroy Minshew (Betsy) and Jake Gibbs (Linda), their children and grandchildren; his 2 fur buddies, Target and Sherlock.

His celebration of life will be held at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM with the Reverends Richard Comer, Tony Cargle and Lee Lawrence officiating and special music by the Enon Baptist Church Choir. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM-2:00 PM at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens, 2549 Shorter Ave., SW, Rome, Georgia. Pallbearers will be Tommy Armstrong, Will Phillips, Cole Phillips, Pete Kay, Ed Fennel, and Jerry Thornbrough.

Flowers are welcome but the family requests that donations, in memory of Jim Armstrong, be made to Enon Baptist Church or Floyd County Baptist Association Food Pantry, P. O. Box 729, Rome, Georgia 30162.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.