Mr. Harold Jimmy Taylor Jr., age 77, of Rome, GA, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mr. Taylor was born in Rome, Georgia on September 7, 1942, son of the late Harold Jimmy Taylor Sr. and the late Mildred Louise Howell Taylor. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Smith. Mr. Taylor was employed with General Electric and retired after 20 years of service. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was a member of the Lindale Lodge #455 F. & A. M.

Survivors include his wife, Anna H. Taylor, Rome; son, Joshua Taylor (Danielle), Rome; granddaughters, Alyssa and Ryleigh Taylor, Rome; brother, Tony Taylor (Candice), Rome; brother-in-law, Rayburn Smith; a very dear and close friend, Rocky Watwood; 3 special fur puppies; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm. Private interment will follow at a later date in Floyd Memory Gardens.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.