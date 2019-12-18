Mr. Ernest “Troy” Culberson, age 85, of Cedar Bluff, AL, passed away at his residence Sunday morning, December 15, 2019.

Troy was born in Dalton, GA, on July 4, 1934, son of the late Ernest E. Culberson and Jewel L. Wright Culberson. He was a resident of Shannon, GA, for the greater part of his life and for a number of years was a truck driver for Pet Bakeries. Troy was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean War. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church of Gaylesville, AL, the American Legion Post 62, of Centre, AL, and Shannon Lodge #100 F&AM. Troy was an avid antique car fan who loved to frequent car shows and even owned several from time to time. In addition to his parents, Troy was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Culberson, Sr.

Troy is survived by his loving wife, Glory Hubbard Culberson, whom he married May 24, 2015; step-daughters, Vicki (Michael) Cleveland of Rome, GA, and Lisa (Ron) Waits of Indianapolis, IN; step-sons; Douglas Crumbly of Acworth, GA, and Daniel (Michelle) Gatlin of Cedar Bluff; sister, Linda Casteel of Rome; brothers, Gether (Geraldine) Culberson of Rome, and Jerome (Glenda) Culberson of Shannon. Ten grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends also survive.

Funeral services for Troy will be held on Wednesday afternoon, December 18, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. CST in Faith Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Rainey officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 American Legion Honor Guard conferring military rites. Shannon Lodge #100 F&AM will deliver Masonic graveside rituals.

Troy’s family will receive friends at Faith Baptist Church on Wednesday from 12:00 CST until the service hour.

Pallbearers are asked to meet at the church on Wednesday by 1:30 p.m. CST and include Frank Wright, Bo Teague, Buddy Culberson, Gene Todd, Ranford Wright, Wayne Wilson, Jimmy Maddox and Calvin Sanford.

