Mr. Edward Rudolph Wright, age 91, of Rome, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at home.



Mr. Wright was born in Aragon, GA on December 29, 1927, son of the late Harry Lee Wright and the late Ruth Ellison Wright. He was also preceded in death by his late wife of 66 years, Beatrice “Bea” DeBell Wright, two sisters, Carol Ann Wright and Rosemary Wright, and a brother, Harry Lee Wright, Jr.



Edward married his beloved wife, Bea, on May 29, 1948, a week after they graduated high school. Shortly after, he joined the Air Force and served in the Korean War.



Following his Air Force discharge, he hitchhiked across the country so he could see America. Once home, he had a long career with General Electric and cherished the friendships he still had with the GE retirees.



In his free time, he loved flying airplanes and was part of the Civil Air Patrol until heart bypass surgery precluded him from doing so. He was also a member Shriners International for many years. Edward and Bea spent many years square dancing with the Western Promenaders. Later in life, they became members of Fellowship Baptist Church.



Survivors include a son, Mike Wright and his wife, Nancy, Dallas; a granddaughter, Jennifer Wood; a great granddaughter, Amanda Wood; a brother, Gary Wright and his wife, Gloria, of Rome; nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Dr. Dale Levan officiating. Interment will follow in Aragon Cemetery,

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 2pm until the service time.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either the Shriner’s Hospital or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, two charities that were very close to his heart.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.