Mr. Earl Virgle Smith, age 86, of Lindale, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at a Cave Spring assisted living center.

Mr. Smith was born in Rock Run, Alabama on September 27, 1933, son of the late Oscar Smith and the late Omie Alexander Smith. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Kelley Smith, by four brothers, Harvey Smith (Evelyn), Marvin Smith (Beulah), Horace Smith (Odessa), and Eugene Smith, and by two sisters, Elsie Pruitt (J.W.) and Bertha South. Mr. Smith worked for a number of years as a mechanic at Hardy Chevrolet. He was a faithful member of Park Avenue Baptist Church where he was a Deacon Emeritus.

Survivors include two sons, Gregory Donn Smith (Gail), Lindale, and Edward B. Smith (Jennifer), Rome; three grandchildren, Morgan Smith, Dakota Smith and Bryson Smith; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 12 noon at Park Avenue Baptist Church with the Rev. Doyle Kelley and the Rev. Earl Fowlkes officiating. Interment will follow in Northview Cemetery in Cedartown.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 5 until 7pm.

Nephews and great nephews will serve as pallbearers and are asked to assemble at the church on Wednesday at 11:30am.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Park Avenue Baptist Church, 531 Park Avenue, SE, Lindale, GA 30147.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Renaissance Marquis and Cave Spring Manor for the love and care they gave to Mr. Smith.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.