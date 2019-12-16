Mr. Doyal Leonard Momon, Sr., age 87, of Lyerly, GA, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Momon was born in Floyd County, GA, on April 3, 1932, son of the late William Alexander Momon and the late Gertrude Allred Momon. Mr. Momon owned and operated D. L. M. Trucking Company for several years prior to his retirement. He was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Sprayberry Momon, and by three siblings, Lamar Momon, Francis Gilreath, and Inez Howell.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Donna Jean Thurston (Merle), Subligna, GA, and Elaine Shawcross (Geoff), Los Angeles, CA; a son, Doyal Momon, Jr. (Lori), Rydal, GA; 2 brothers, William “Sid” Momon (Edna) and Carl Momon (Mary Jo), all of Coosa, GA; six grandchildren, Lindsey Momon, Lexis Momon, Dana Battle, Anthony Thurston, Keith Shawcross, and Bryce Shawcross; 3 great grandchildren, Kinsey, Bailey, and Briley Battle; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. The Rev. Larry Scoggins will officiate with a eulogy delivered by his son-in-law, Geoff Shawcross. Interment will follow in the Subligna Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Sunday from 1pm until time for the service.

All pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Sunday at 1:30pm and are as follows: Active: Keith Shawcross, Bryce Shawcross, Anthony Thurston, Jeremy Battle, Tim Momon and Bruce Momon; Honorary: Bobby Momon and Marvin Henderson.

The family respectfully requests that flowers please be omitted and memorial contributions be made to the NF Network at jain.ctf.org to benefit his great-granddaughter, Briley Battle.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.