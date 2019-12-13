Mr. Donald Edward Charlwood, age 80, of Rome, GA, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Charlwood was born in Bristol County, MA on October 16, 1939, son of the late Percy E. Charlwood and the late Beatrice Hills Charlwood. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Ann “Kelley” Reece Charlwood. Mr. Charlwood was a graduate of Durham High School in Durham, NC and served in the United States Air Force from 1958 until 1966. He was employed for many years with the Elkhart Indiana Police Department. Prior to his retirement in 2004, he was employed with the State of Florida Department of Corrections. He was a member of the American Legion Post #5 in Rome, the Fraternal Order of Police #52 in Elkhart, IN, the Loyal Order of Moose in Cape Coral, FL, and was a member of the Senior Advisory Board at the Charles E. Parker Senior Center.

Survivors include 4 sons, Scott Charlwood (Kerri), Elkhart, IN, Chad Charlwood (Amy), Goshen, IN, Cory Charlwood, Elkhart, IN, and Christopher Charlwood (Bethany), Goshen, IN ; 3 grandchildren, Erin Smith (Kyle), Roxanne Charlwood, and Tristan Guffey; a brother, William Wesley Charlwood (Carol), Columbia, SC; nieces also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 16, 2109, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard extending military honors.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 12pm until the service hour.

His sons, Scott, Chad, Cory, and Christopher, along with Michael Marsh and Jimmy Kelley will serve as pallbearers.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.