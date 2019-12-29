Mr. Dan Ervin Greeson, age 67, of Rome, GA, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, in a local hospital.

Mr. Greeson was born in Calhoun, GA on June 18, 1952, son of the late Quinton and Jeanette Hall Greeson. He was a graduate of Calhoun High School and Georgia State University. Following several years of employment with Citizen’s First Bank here in Rome, Mr. Greeson was employed with Northside Bank in Adairsville prior to his retirement.

Mr. Greeson was active in community affairs and served of the Board of several organizations including Open Door Home, Rome Symphony Orchestra, Georgia Highlands College Foundation, Coosa Valley Cycling Association, and T. R. E. D. He also was a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. Mr. Greeson was given the Steve Reynolds Award by the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation for his work in cleaning and caring for trails in the Rome and Floyd County areas.

Survivors include his wife, the former Deborah “Debbie” Brice, to whom he was married on April 14, 1984; a daughter, Sara Greeson Mitchell (Jeff), New York, NY; a son, Owen Greeson, Davis, CA; a grandson, Teddy Mitchell, New York, NY; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 3pm at the Myrtle Hill Mausoleum. Dr. Joel Snider will officiate.

Following the memorial service, a time of visitation will be held at the residence of his sister-in-law and her husband, Kathy and Chason Mull.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Open Door Home or to the Rome Symphony Orchestra.