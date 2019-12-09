Mr. Chad Bennett Casey, beloved son of Barbara and Benny Casey, died peacefully in his sleep on the morning of December 6, 2019.

Chad was born on December 31, 1969. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Casey; aunts, Ann Casey Jameson and Judy Casey Seabolt; and cousins, Chris Jameson, David Jameson, Bill Jameson, Jill Seabolt White, and John W. Seabolt.

Chad is preceeded in death by his father, Benny Casey; his grandparents Madison Casey and Evelyn Lee Yarbrough, Donald Tracy and Evelyn Watts Hampton.

In keeping with Mr. Casey’s wishes he was cremated and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.





