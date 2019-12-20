Mr. Billy Gene Smith Jr., age 64, of Rome, GA, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019.

Mr. Smith was born in Rome, Georgia on January 11, 1955, son of the late Billy Gene Smith Sr. and Betty J. Roberts Pledgers.

Survivors include his wife, Joann Smith; children, James Smith, Stacey Davis, Mike Davis, Anthony Davis; grandchildren, Maddie Lambert, Collin Davis, Carson Davis, Connor Davis; brothers-in-law, Bill Campbell and Roy Campbell; several nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be at a later date.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, makes this announcement.