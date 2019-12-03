A several month-long illegal drug and criminal street gang investigation conducted by the ARDEO ended with two search warrants being executed at two residences in Habersham County, GA. Multiple arrests were made from Tennessee and Georgia for various drug charges, Racketeering Influence Corruption Organization Act (RICO), Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, and firearm charges. Multiple firearms, illegal narcotics, and drug objects were seized at both residences. Some of the individuals within the case are associates and/or members of the criminal street gang, “Aryan Brotherhood.” The “Aryan Brotherhood” is a dangerous criminal organization that is involved in violence, firearms, and transportation of illegal narcotics. The investigation continues, more people and charges are expected to come. Assisting Agencies include the Baldwin Police Department, Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Community Supervision, and Georgia Bureau of Investigation Gang Task Force.

Michael Adam McGuire (GA)

-Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

-Conspiracy to Commit a Crime

-Possession of Marijuana with Intent

-Trafficking Methamphetamine

Jenni Sears (GA)

-Conspiracy to Commit a Crime

-Possession of Marijuana with Intent

-Trafficking Methamphetamine

Greg Brown (TN)

-Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

-Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)

-Conspiracy to Commit Crime

-Possession of Marijuana with Intent

-Trafficking Methamphetamine

Robert Raines (TN)

-Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)

-Conspiracy to Commit a Crime

-Possession of Marijuana with Intent

-Trafficking Methamphetamine

Anthony Steven Williams (GA)

-Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

-Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)

-Possession of Controlled Substance

-Possession of Drug Objects

-Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

-Possession of Sawed-Off shotgun

Allie Murray (GA)

-Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun

-Possession of Drug Object

-Possession of Meth

Suzanne Rodgers (GA)

-Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)

Jordon Large (TN)

-Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)

Regina Lunsford (TN)

-Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)

Kevin Cosper (GA)

-Obstructing of Law Enforcement

-Possession of Drug Objects

-Possession of Methamphetamine

Anthony Scott Loggins (GA)

-Criminal use of an article with altered serial number

-Possession of a sawed-off shotgun

Albert Wheelus (GA)

-Possession of Drug Objects

-Possession of Methamphetamine

Timothy Goetchius (GA)

-Possession of Methamphetamine

-Possession of Drug Objects

ARDEO encourages citizens to report any suspicious drug activity via Facebook IM or at 706-348-7410 or contact your local Sheriff’s Office or Police Department.