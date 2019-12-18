During Tuesday’s night Gordon County Board of Education meeting Heather Hunt was named lead nurse for the county schools.

Hunt, herself is an alumnus of Gordon Central High School and a summa cum laude graduate of Kennesaw State University, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

She has been a registered nurse for more than 24 years and spent much of her career in the Emergency Department at the former Gordon Hospital.

Most recently, she was presented with a Lifesaver Award from Dr. Kimberly Fraker, Gordon County Superintendent, for her efforts in managing a life-threatening student emergency on the GC campus. Mike Evelti, Executive Director of Student Services, is excited to have Hunt step into her new role.

“Mrs. Hunt has been a tremendous asset to the nursing program as the school nurse at Gordon Central High School, and I am confident that she will do well leading the program throughout the district.”

Hunt will begin her new position on January 2.

By Kevin Casey





