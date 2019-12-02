The “chicken wars” are continuing. This time McDonald’s is throwing their name into the fight as having the greatest chicken sandwich.

McDonald’s launched its new crispy chicken sandwich and deluxe crispy chicken sandwich in a few markets, one of which is in Chattooga County.

The other markets are in Houston, Texas, Vonore, Tennessee and Knoxville, Tennessee.

The new McDonald’s crispy chicken sandwich has a fried chicken filet topped with butter and pickles, while the deluxe version also includes tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo.

While McDonald’s has served the chicken sandwich in the past the new filet is very much different from the McChicken and buttermilk crispy chicken.

The new sandwich also will be served in a foil bag, the same way that Chick-Fil-A and Popeyes has been doing.

The test phase of the new sandwich began on Monday and will continue until January 26.

McDonald’s is also planning to release a new breakfast chicken sandwich sometime in 2020.