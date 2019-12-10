A morning wreck that damaged utility lines is expected to snarl afternoon traffic around Pepperell High School this afternoon.

The affected area is on Park Avenue around Second Street, where Georgia Power crews are working to install a pole and return to service to homes affected by the wreck. The crash occurred around 10 a.m. when a 2019 Kia Sol was traveling south on Park Avenue. The driver told police she was going home from her third shift job and fell asleep. The vehicle she was driving exited the west side of the road, struck three mailboxes and a utility pole, which pulled power lines from three homes in the area.

Tina Faye Barnes, 53, of a Silver Creek address was transported to Floyd Medical Center but was not seriously injured. The driver has been charged with failure to maintain lane and traveling too fast for conditions.

At noon the utility services estimated their repair time to be approximately three hours. Please refer to Georgia Power online resources for more details on service.

Surface streets surrounding the location are currently being used as detour but drivers are also encouraged to enter from Booze Mountain off US 27 or Old Cedartown Road to prevent congestion on smaller side streets.