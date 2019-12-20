According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver, Cherokee County investigators arrested a Leesburg man on Wednesday as the result of a drug investigation.

Sheriff’s Office investigators obtained and executed a search warrant on Wednesday at the man’s residence on County Road 7. Investigators seized both cocaine and marijuana from inside the house.

The suspect, Renie McCreary, age 43, was arrested and charged with five counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, and six counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

McCreary was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he is being held on an $84,000 bond.