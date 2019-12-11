Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart and new offensive line and associate head football coach Matt Luke flew to Darlington High School on Wednesday to visit top recruit Tate Ratledge.

Smart and Luke landed a helicoper on the middle of the 50 yard line of Chris Hunter Stadium and then went to speak with one of the top players in the county.

The move comes after Sam Pittman left UGA to become the head coach at Arkansas. Pittman was the Dawgs offensive line coach and what most considered to be the best recruiter for Georgia.

Photos from Darlington.