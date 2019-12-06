Johnny Douglas Dowdy, age 61, of Rome passed away Thursday December 5, 2019.

Johnny was born on November 5, 2019 in McNary Arizona to the late John W. Dowdy, Jr. and Tommie Inell Pruitt Dowdy Crumley.

Survivors include his wife: Rebekah Dowdy; brother: Dusty (Denise) Dowdy; sister: Beverly (Randy) Broach.

Celebration of Johnny’s Life will be held from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM on Saturday December 7, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165, with Rev. Gary Diggs officiating.

Memorials can be made to the American Diabetes Association or to the family.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.