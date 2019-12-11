Joe Ennis age 81 of Cedar Bluff passed away Monday December 9th at Collinsville Nursing Home.

Graveside services will be 2 PM Wednesday December 11th at Cherokee Memory Gardens with Clayton Robertson officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 PM until 1:30 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.

He was survived by his wife and children, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; brother, David Ennis: sister, Linda Harris.

Mr. Ennis was a native of Elora, Tn. and the son of the late Wes and Ruth Lambert Ennis and was of the Baptist Faith.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The ROC.