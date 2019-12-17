The Georgia Department of Labor is partnering with LG Hausys to host a job fair in December.

The event will be held on Dec. 20 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Gordon County Agricultural Center, 1282 Highway 53 Spur, Calhoun, Georgia.

LG Hausys will be looking to hire mould processors, mixing operators, polishing operators, and maintenance technicians.

Job seekers interested in attending the event may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account so you can prepare and submit a résumé. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.

Applicants are encouraged to bring their résumés, driver’s licenses and dress business casual to improve their chances to be hired.

Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services and to connect with us on social media.