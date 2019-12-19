Jerry Don Bright age 66 of Gaylesville passed away Monday December 16th at UAB Hospital.
Funeral services will be 1 PM Friday December 20th at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Berlin Murphy officiating, burial will follow in Needmore Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 PM Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be family.
Survivors include wife, Carol Speer Bright of Gaylesville; sons, Jason (Tabatha) Bright of Trion, Ga. and Dusty Bright of Gaylesville; daughter, Amanda (Shane) Russell of Gaylesville; mother-in-law, Nell Speer of Gaylesville; brother, Danny (Janice) Bright of Gaylesville; sisters, Patsy Wells of Cedar Bluff and Penny (Herman) Harris of Ft. Payne; grandchildren, Casey Bishop, Sabrina Storey, Zach Bright, Carley Collins, Matt Russell, Jacob Russell and Brayden Russell; 6 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Billy Wayne Bright, Gerald Dean Bright and Curtis Bright Jr.; sister, Peggy Ann Crane.
Mr. Bright was a native of Cherokee County and the son of the late Curtis and Mamie Holcomb Bright and was of the Baptist Faith.
