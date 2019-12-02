Janet Ann Weeks age 77 of Centre passed away Saturday November 30th at her residence.

Funeral services will be 1 PM Wednesday December 4th at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ted Elrod officiating, burial will follow in Oaknoll Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until 1 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers include Keith Weeks, Bo Keasler, Blu Keasler, Jake Lindsey, Blake Weeks, Chase Weeks and Seth Tucker.

Survivors include son, Lee (Debbie) Weeks of Centre; daughters, Micki Weeks and Tina Lindsey both of Centre; grandchildren, Blue (Dawn) Keasler, Bo Keasler and Jake (Cassie) Lindsey; great-grandchildren, Lorelei Keasler, Carter Keasler and Ava Lindsey; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Doyle Weeks and daughter, Tammy Weeks Bain.

Mrs. Weeks was a native of Rome, Ga. and the daughter of the late Methin and Billie Kelly Lambert and was of the Baptist Faith.

She worked in the family business Lambert’s Furniture. She taught piano and was in a gospel quartet.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Research Foundation.