According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver, an inmate, who was assigned to the work crew, escaped from the work detail this morning.

The inmate, Clarence A. Hill, 48 of Cedar Bluff, ran off from the intersection of U.S. 411 and Highway 9 in Centre. Deputies and police officers from Centre and Cedar Bluff all quickly responded to the area. Chief Investigator Michael Green and Investigator Leigha Blake captured Hill in the wooded area next to the City ball fields.

According to Sheriff Shaver, the inmate was captured within 20 minutes of the escape. Hill is in the Cherokee County Detention Center on the charge of fraudulent use of a credit card. He picked-up the new charge of second degree escape as a result of today’s incident.