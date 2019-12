The Calhoun City Fire Department was dispatched to Sunday morning structure fire at the Apachee Mills building on Royal Drive off of Marine Drive.

The call came in about 5:40 am.

Reports said that the fire began at a press machine. The fire was contained at the machine and at a vent pipe.

The exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

No injured were reported.

Check back later as details become available.

Reporter – Kevin Casey