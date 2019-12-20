The Chattooga County Board of Education announced the hiring of Jared Hosmer as superintendent to a three year contract.

Hosmer’s current tenure with the Chattooga System spans the last twenty-four years with the last several months being interim superintendent and the previous seven years in the position of Assistant Superintendent.

Hosmer began his career in education at Menlo Elementary School as a middle grades social studies teacher. Later he became the Assistant Principal of Menlo School before transferring to Lyerly Elementary School as the Principal. He served as Director of Federal Programs for the Chattooga County School System and then was promoted to the position of Assistant Superintendent.

Hosmer’s wife, Ginger, is a Pre-K teacher for Chattooga County schools. Ginger is also a lifelong resident of Chattooga County and graduated from Chattooga High School. Their daughter, Abby, is also a Chattooga High School graduate, and currently attends Kennesaw State University where she is a member of the Honors College. Their son, Eli is a junior at Chattooga High School.

All-on News contributed to this report.