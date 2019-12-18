Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that GreenView Floors International, Inc., a leading manufacturer of vinyl and laminate flooring, will establish its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Bartow County. The China-based company will create 238 jobs and invest $26 million in Adairsville.

“I am excited to welcome GreenView Floors International, Inc. to Georgia,” said Governor Kemp. “This announcement serves as a testament to Georgia’s ability to attract investment from leading international manufacturers because of our No. 1 business climate. GreenView’s new manufacturing facility will create fantastic opportunities for hardworking Georgians and their families, and we are thankful that they chose to invest in Adairsville-Bartow County.”

Headquartered in Nanjing, China, GreenView Floors International, Inc. is under the umbrella of Nanjing MGM New Material Co., Ltd. (NJ MGM), a privately-owned Chinese enterprise that specializes in manufacturing vinyl and laminate flooring. The company’s clients include Mannington USA, Hagebau German, COSTCO, and Walmart.

“We have been welcomed to Adairsville-Bartow County with tremendous hospitality,” said Jason Liu, chairman of NJ MGM. “We were guided by professionals throughout this process and received essential support from local government. With a company mission of being “Dedicated to A Greener Environment” and values persistent in business integrity, continuous improvement, and customer satisfaction, we are eager to hire a world-class team in Adairsville. We are committed to long-term growth and hope to give back to both the community and the state of Georgia.”

“Adairsville is glad that GreenView Floors has decided to invest in our community,” said Adairsville Mayor Kenneth Carson. “GreenView, a part of the global company MGM out of China, will renovate a vacant building on Princeton Boulevard and revitalize the property. We are proud to welcome GreenView Floors to Adairsville.”

Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Project Manager Sandra Yang represented the Global Commerce Division in partnership with the Cartersville-Bartow County Department of Economic Development.

“This is an exciting project for our economic development partners in Bartow County,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “With access to a skilled workforce and an interconnected logistics network, I am confident that GreenView Floors International, Inc. will find success in Georgia as they grow to meet the needs of their customers.”

About Nanjing MGM New Materials Co., Ltd

Nanjing MGM New Materials Co., Ltd is one of the leading enterprises of vinyl and laminate flooring in China. Products are exported to America, Canada, Russia, Europe, southeast Asia, South America, Africa, and more than 100 countries and regions in the world which contain almost all kinds and grades of LVT/WPC/SPC and laminate flooring in market. For more information, visit www.mgmfloor.com.