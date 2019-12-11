Gordon County Health Department Remains Open, providing all services during construction.

Construction on the new $2.8 million Gordon County Health Department has begun, and health department management is advising that while the current facility remains open and all services are still being provided, parking during construction will be limited.

“We wish more parking were available during this exciting time,” said health department Nurse Manager Lisa Crowder, “and will do everything possible to minimize inconvenience while continuing to provide all health department services.”

The new, SPLOST-funded health department will be built directly behind the existing building at 310 N. River Street and will contain 11,310 square feet of offices for nurses, nutritionists, exam rooms, environmental health, a pharmacy, wellness, a conference room, and administrative areas. Construction is anticipated to take six to eight months.

Kevin Casey