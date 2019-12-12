Close to 40 young adults walked across the stage Monday, Dec. 9, to receive their GED® diploma during the Youth Success Academy (YSA) graduation held at Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s (GNTC) Floyd County Campus (FCC).

“I know you didn’t imagine graduating this way, and I am right there with you,” Elijah Hurtado, YSA graduate and speaker said. “Today I am taking a new path, my path and I am here to say ‘I am good enough.’”

The group of graduates hailed from two GNTC counties where the YSA program is held, the Floyd County Campus and the Walker County Campus (WCC). Erick Hopper, Workforce Innovation and Opportunities Act youth lead instructor, told the friends and family gathered at the ceremony that the YSA will follow up with the graduates for a year as they enter a new chapter of their life.

“Our goal is to build their careers,” he said before turning to the graduates. “Take your knowledge and build upon it.”

According to Hopper, the program the students participated in is paid for by the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission. The program gives students a different approach to their education.

Hurtado echoed Hopper during his speech Monday night. The YSA graduate said he had to drop out of high school in order to find a job and ended up putting off finishing his GED® diploma until a cousin pushed him to go through YSA.

The Youth Success Academy offers several programs including GED® diploma testing. The academy offers assistance to adults up to the age of 24 with college expenses, help with college enrollment and assistance in gaining experience in different career fields. For more information, contact the FCC YSA at 706-295-6940 and the WCC YSA at 706-764-3783.