Employees from Georgia Power are making the holidays a little bit brighter for children in Northwest Georgia. Members of the Citizens of Georgia Power volunteer chapter donated 57 toys for the children of Rome and Floyd County.

Citizens of Georgia Power is the employee volunteer arm of Georgia Power Company. With 42 chapters statewide and more than 3,400 members, consisting of employees and their spouses, volunteers contributed more than 143,000 hours equal to $3.5 million in 2018.