Georgia Power employees at Plant Bowen near Cartersville are making the holidays a little brighter for area children and teenagers. The Citizens of Georgia Power volunteer chapter recently led a fundraiser on site to provide shoes for young residents at Murphy-Harpst. Georgia Power employees raised more than $1,500 and purchase 20 pairs of shoes for the center this holiday season.

Murphy-Harpst is an independent not-for-profit organization committed to meeting the needs of abused and neglected young people through residential treatment, placements in specialized foster care, and community programs that serve at-risk youth and their families.

Citizens of Georgia Power is the employee volunteer arm of Georgia Power Company. With 42 chapters statewide and more than 3,400 members, consisting of employees and their spouses, volunteers contributed more than 143,000 hours equal to $3.5 million in 2018.