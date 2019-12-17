The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is suspending construction-related lane closures on interstate highways, heavily traveled state routes, and roadways near major tourist and recreation locations to accommodate holiday motorists over the next two weeks.

Construction-related lane closure restrictions will be enacted:

For the Christmas holiday period: from 6 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21 to 10:00 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019

For the New Year’s holiday period: from 6:00 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31 to 5:00 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

The Department reminds travelers to exercise caution as crews may still work in proximity to highways and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place. Also, incident management or emergency, maintenance-related lane closures could become necessary at any time on any interstate or state route.

To help ensure this season of joy is not marred by tragedy, Georgia DOT advises holiday revelers to avoid drinking and driving during the winter party season. Please designate a sober driver in advance or utilize a ride-share or taxi service.

For up-to-date information about travel conditions on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, call 511 or visit www.511ga.org before heading out. 511 is a free service that provides real-time statewide information on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, including traffic conditions, incidents, lane closures, and delays due to inclement weather 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Callers can also transfer to operators to request HERO assistance in metro Atlanta or CHAMP service on highways in other regions of the state.