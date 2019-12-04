On Tuesday, December 3, 2019, the GBI arrested Cairo Chief of Police Keith Sandefur for two counts of theft by conversion.

On September 12, 2019, the GBI was requested to initiate an investigation by District Attorney Joe Mulholland into information received about possible criminal activity by Keith Sandefur. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Sandefur allegedly purchased property and charged it to the City of Cairo. The property was given to civilian associates of Sandefur, which has since been recovered by the GBI.

This case is active and ongoing. Once completed, the case file will be turned over to DA Mulholland for his review. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at 229-225-4090.