Floyd’s Preemie Party, scheduled this year for Sunday, Dec. 15, offers the perfect opportunity for parents to share their experiences with others and celebrate the gift of life.



Families whose babies were cared for at Floyd Medical Center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are invited to attend the party in the hospital cafeteria from 2 to 4 p.m. The event will be free, and no RSVP is required.

Refreshments will be provided.

As he did last year, Santa Claus is scheduled to make an appearance, and parents are encouraged to bring their own cameras or cellphones to get pictures of their children with the jolly old elf.



“The parents and kids had a fantastic time last year,” said Konda Dizon, NICU’s Clinical Manager. “Our staff gets really attached to these little ones, and it is so rewarding to watch them grow. Many families come back and visit us, but the party is just a great opportunity to celebrate.”



Parents also find it helpful to find others who share similar experiences, Dizon. “Sometimes parents of preemies can feel isolated,” Dizon said. “This is a great chance for them to meet one another and find another layer of support.”



Floyd’s Level III NICU provides advanced care for babies with severe or potentially life- threatening conditions. Through a family-centered environment, our NICU staff works together with parents to offer the best care for babies who need specialized care after birth.