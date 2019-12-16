It is time once again for DUELING KETTLES! Come out and support your favorite as Sheriff Tim Burkhalter once again takes on Chaplain David Thornton to see who can raise the most money for the Salvation Army.

The stakes are high this year because the loser will have to wear the College Football colors of the winner. Will we see our Bulldog loving Sheriff in Gold and Blue or our Yellow Jacket supporting Chaplain in the Red and Black?

Come to Kroger this Friday, October 20th, 2019 between 10am and 12pm to show your support. Sheriff Burkhalter will be at the Grocery entrance and Chaplain Thornton will be at the Pharmacy entranc