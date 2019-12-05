Floyd County Schools has decided to end their “Credit Repair Program” for failing students with grades between a 60 and a 69.

The program was designed to allow students who fail a class to repair their grades later that school year with what is called a “less rigorous” computer program.

The decision to end the program came after the board heard numerous complaints that students would purposely fail the class in order to take an easier route to getting the credit.

Schools officials is quotes to say, “It was too much of a safety net that doesn’t reflect real world expectation.”

Now if a student fails a class, they’ll have to retake the entire course over the summer and it could affect a desired elective for the next school year.