  • CICI’S PIZZA
  • 2519 REDMOND CIR ROME, GA 30165
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 72
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019
  • NEW CHINA BUFFET
  • 2529 REDMOND CIR ROME, GA 30165
  • Phone Number: (706) 232-0008
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019
  • PICK O’DELI
  • 1403 DEAN ST ROME, GA 30161
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019
  • WINSHAPE RETREAT
  • 2277 MARTHA BERRY HWY PO BOX 490007 MOUNT BERRY, GA 30149
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019
  • WINSHAPE RETREAT NORMANDY INN
  • 2277 MARTHA BERRY HWY PO BOX 490007 MOUNT BERRY, GA 30149
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019
  • J DUBS
  • 3082 CAVE SPRINGS RD ROME, GA 30161
  • Phone Number: (706) 584-7059
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019
  • OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE
  • 1404 TURNER MCCALL BLVD ROME, GA 30161
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019
  • LAS PALMAS MEXICAN BAR & GRILL
  • 311 RIVERSIDE PKWY ROME, GA 30161
  • Phone Number: (706) 506-3968
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019
  • O’CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT + BAR
  • 707 TURNER MCCALL BLVD ROME, GA 30165
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019
  • SKILLET – FLOYD COUNTY PRISON
  • 329 BLACKS BLUFF RD ROME, GA 30161
  • Phone Number: (706) 236-2490
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019
