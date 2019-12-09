- CICI’S PIZZA
- 2519 REDMOND CIR ROME, GA 30165
- Phone Number:
- Permit Type: FS
- Last Inspection Score: 72
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019
- For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
- NEW CHINA BUFFET
- 2529 REDMOND CIR ROME, GA 30165
- Phone Number: (706) 232-0008
- Permit Type: FS
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019
- For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
- PICK O’DELI
- 1403 DEAN ST ROME, GA 30161
- Phone Number:
- Permit Type: FS
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019
- For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
- WINSHAPE RETREAT
- 2277 MARTHA BERRY HWY PO BOX 490007 MOUNT BERRY, GA 30149
- Phone Number:
- Permit Type: FS
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019
- For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
- WINSHAPE RETREAT NORMANDY INN
- 2277 MARTHA BERRY HWY PO BOX 490007 MOUNT BERRY, GA 30149
- Phone Number:
- Permit Type: FS
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019
- For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
- J DUBS
- 3082 CAVE SPRINGS RD ROME, GA 30161
- Phone Number: (706) 584-7059
- Permit Type: FS
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019
- For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
- OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE
- 1404 TURNER MCCALL BLVD ROME, GA 30161
- Phone Number:
- Permit Type: FS
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019
- For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
- LAS PALMAS MEXICAN BAR & GRILL
- 311 RIVERSIDE PKWY ROME, GA 30161
- Phone Number: (706) 506-3968
- Permit Type: FS
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019
- For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
- O’CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT + BAR
- 707 TURNER MCCALL BLVD ROME, GA 30165
- Phone Number:
- Permit Type: FS
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019
- For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
- SKILLET – FLOYD COUNTY PRISON
- 329 BLACKS BLUFF RD ROME, GA 30161
- Phone Number: (706) 236-2490
- Permit Type: FS
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019
- For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316