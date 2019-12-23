- OPEN DOOR HOME (BOYS)
- 792 JOHN DAVENPORT DR ROME, GA 30161
- Phone Number: (706) 233-9175
- Permit Type: FS
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2019
- For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
- THE OPEN DOOR HOME (GIRLS)
- 5 LEON ST ROME, GA 30161
- Phone Number: (706) 232-6662
- Permit Type: FS
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2019
- For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
- WENDY’S HAMBURGERS – ARMUCHEE
- 3343 MARTHA BERRY HWY ROME, GA 30161
- Phone Number:
- Permit Type: FS
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019
- For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
- ANTIGUA MEXICAN RESTAURANT
- 863 CARTERSVILLE HWY SE ROME, GA 30161
- Phone Number: (706) 766-4988
- Permit Type: FS
- Last Inspection Score: 74
- Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019
- For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
- GREAT CHINA
- 2448 SHORTER AVENUE STE 150 ROME, GA 30165
- Phone Number: (706) 237-6037
- Permit Type: FS
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019
- For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
- SAMMY’S AMERICAN GRILL
- 430 SHORTER AVENUE ROME, GA 30165
- Phone Number: (706) 234-0990
- Permit Type: FS
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019
- For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
- CLASSIC BOWLING CENTER
- 75 HUFFACRE RD ROME, GA 30165
- Phone Number:
- Permit Type: FS
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019
- For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
- DOUG’S DELI DOWNTOWN
- 606 BROAD ST ROME, GA 30161
- Phone Number:
- Permit Type: FS
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019
- For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
- HAPPY WOK
- 467 TURNER MCCALL BLVD NE ROME, GA 30165
- Phone Number:
- Permit Type: FS
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019
- For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316