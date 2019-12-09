The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation announced last week the recipients of its Callahan Incentive Grant, a matching grant given to nonprofit or government organizations undertaking the rehabilitation of a historic building or site in Georgia.

Made possible by Barbara and Les Callahan, long-time supporters of the Georgia Trust, a total of $15,000 was awarded to the Fairview Elementary School in Cave Spring, Paradise Garden in Chattooga County, Zion Church in Talbotton, and the Cusseta Industrial High School in Chattahoochee County.

“The Georgia Trust is grateful to the Callahan family for its generous donation. We believe the grants contributed by them will help our recipients to accomplish their noteworthy preservation goals,” said Mark C. McDonald, president and chief executive officer of the Georgia Trust.

The Callahan Incentive Grant was awarded to the following recipients: