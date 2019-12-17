The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in conjunction with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for those responsible for the theft of firearms from Woods and Water, a federal firearm licensee (FFL).

On December 17, 2019, Woods and Water FFL, 5101 Summit Ridge, Tuscaloosa, was burglarized where approximately 40 firearms were reported stolen to the Tuscaloosa Police Department. ATF Industry Operations Investigators responded to the FFL and are in the process of conducting an inventory to determine the exact number of firearms stolen.

ATF is offering the reward for the amount of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $5,000. This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.

“ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms. ATF Special Agent in Charge, Marcus Watson said, “ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence will leverage investigative resources combined with community partnerships to recover the stolen firearms.”

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), or Tuscaloosa County Crime Stoppers (205) 752-7867.

Information can also be sent to [email protected], through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.