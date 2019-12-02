On Thursday, December 5, we will have our annual free pictures with Santa and Christmas tree lighting ceremony in the plaza. This year, Cindy Harter Photographer will be bringing a new set up that includes a Christmas decorated RV. Cindy and Santa will be set up from 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM inside the plaza. Pictures are first come first serve so we highly suggest getting to the plaza early to secure your spot in line. While you are waiting in line, Chick-fil-A at Cherokee Place will be serving a variety of menu items to keep you and your family full! We will also have Bartow County School System at the plaza giving away free books for children ranging from infants to 5th graders. To stay warm, Advocates for Children will be selling warm drinks and giving out free cookies. Once pictures have ended, The Cartersville School of Ballet will put on a free performance from 5:30 PM – 5:50 PM. At 6:00 PM our honored guest, Mayor Matt Santini will light our new Christmas tree to mark the official beginning of the holiday season in downtown Cartersville. “We are extremely excited about this year’s tree lighting event because this will be our first year lighting our brand new tree. We believe the new tree will be a great addition to downtown Cartersville because as we continue to grow as a community, we want to be able to offer the best events and experiences. This will be a fun-filled night you won’t want to miss thanks to our event sponsor Cartersville Medical Center and Santa sponsor Chick-fil-A at Cherokee Place!” says DDA Marketing and Promotions Coordinator Courtney Sutter.

Every year, downtown merchants put on the Punch Card Campaign, where for every $100 you spend in downtown, you are in the running to win a gift basket valued at an average of $500! All you have to do to win this prize is to shop in downtown Cartersville. To enter, ask any of our downtown retail merchants for a punch card. The campaign is taking place now, ends December 18, and takes place strictly in downtown.

Join our downtown merchants for their annual Jingle and Mingle shopping event on December 14th from 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM. “Like many of our other shopping events downtown, the Jingle and Mingle event is put on by our downtown Merchants to give customers the full shopping experience by offering sales, giveaways, small treats and more. This is a great opportunity for people to cross those last couple of gift items off their list before the big day!” says Marketing and Promotions Coordinator Courtney Sutter.

Our final Holiday event for December is our Christmas Karaoke on December 21st from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM. At this event, anyone can be the star of the show! There will be hotdogs, popcorn, roasting marshmallows, hot chocolate, and vendors. We will announce the winner of the Holiday Punch Card Campaign gift basket during the event. This is a free event and a fun night for the entire family thanks to Merry Maids of Rome, GA and ComforCare Home Care!