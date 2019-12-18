David Harlon Walker, age 83, of Summerville passed away Sunday December 15, 2019.

David was born on January 7, 1936 in Jackson County AL, to the late Genius Theo Walker, and Allie Merrill Walker. Mr. Walker retired from Battey State Hospital as a Procurement and Services Officer in Materials Management after 34 years on July 31, 1990. He was of the Baptist faith and was a supporter of New Armuchee Baptist Church. Mr. Walker was a member of the Battey State Retirees for many years. He also was a football, basketball, and baseball coach for 10 years from 1965-1975 at Glenwood School. He was preceded in death by a daughter: Julie Anna Walker; granddaughter: Teresa Leigh-Ann Hawkins.

Survivors include wife of 65 years: Imogene Thompson Walker daughter: Theresa Diane Walker; Four Grandchildren: Allison Hopper, Zach Holt, Sara Walker, and Rhiannon Proudfoot.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Thursday December 19, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. The family will have a private graveside.

Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of Cedar Hill Senior Living Community.

A special thanks to the staff of Cedar Hill Senior Living Community for the care and support for Mr. Walker and his family, and also a special thanks to Tapestry Hospice.

Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes.

Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.