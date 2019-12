Four Woodland High School students were involved in a single-car crash near the high school around 7:50 Wednesday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol Reports, a Honda Accord was traveling east on Old Alabama Road and went off the roadway, striking a concrete culvert. There were four teenage occupants in the vehicle and all four sustained injuries. Three were taken to Cartersville Medical Center and one was taken to Kennestone Hospital.

From WBHF Radio