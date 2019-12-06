The City of Rome Solid Waste Collections is working non-stop to collect fall leaves and wants the public to know that all routes will be covered for leaf collection; it is not necessary to call for pick-up.

Leaf collection is at its peak after the rain fall from this past Saturday and strong winds on Sunday. Public Works has had a dramatic increase in calls for leaf pick-up. Crews are working non-stop for leaf pick-up; with crew members working overtime to collect leaves.

“”If your leaves are not collected immediately, please be patient,” says Chris Jenkins, Public Works Director. “We are working non-stop and will collect on all routes.”

City residents can help with leaf collection by utilizing city issued yard waste carts for leaf collection.