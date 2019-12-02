Charlayne Deirdre Hobbs Rogers, 58, of Rome, GA died Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Redmond Regional Medical Center.

Charlayne was born on June 23, 1961 in Floyd County, GA, a daughter of the late Charles E. Hobbs, Sr. and Martha Ann Pritchett Hobbs. She was a 1979 graduate of Model High School. She worked several years as a medical assistant in Rome, Centre, and Gadsden. She was a member of Tates Chapel Baptist Church in Centre, AL. Along with her parents; she was preceded in death by her brothers Jimmy Davis and Charles Hobbs, Jr.

Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Bobby Don Rogers; son, Bradley (Heather) Rogers; daughters Anna Rogers (Dee Miller) Milican and Amanda Rogers (Jake) Lee; grandchildren: Piper Longino, Gunnar and Tanner Rogers and Brady, Makaila, and Crimson Milican; chosen sister, Alicia (Trent) Collier and sister Cindy Hobbs Banks.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 at 8pm (EST) with visitation from 6-8p. (EST) in the chapel of Good Shepherd Funeral Home in Rome, GA with Reverends Lynn Hughston and Ronnie Highfield officiating. The family will have a graveside service at 1pm (EST) on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Old Nazareth Baptist Church in Centre, AL.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Children’s Craniofacial Association 13140 Coit Road Suite 517 Dallas, TX 75240 or the Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Avenue Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.

Parnick Jennings, Sr’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements