Money raised from the 2019 charity golf tournament sponsored by the Floyd County Police Department and Rome Braves will be applied directly to mental illness needs in our community, thanks to the work being done by Elevation House.

The police department and Rome Braves presented a check to Elevation House on Thursday at State Mutual Stadium for $10,812. Money for the November fundraiser was collected from registration and door prize fees at the golf tournament as well as charitable contributions from the community.

The charity golf tournament sponsored by the police department and Braves has a history spanning more than 10 years, helping non-profit groups and service organizations in Floyd County.

“Elevation House is tremendously fortunate to have partners like the Floyd County Police Department and the Rome Braves who see the value in investing in a proactive solution,” said Carrie Edge, executive director of Elevation House.

The “investment” is equivalent to 720 days of recovery for one person, she said. “That’s 720 days full of hope, purpose and victory over mental illness.”

Elevation House – celebrating one year in January – has 26 members, some of whom come on a daily basis. The purpose of the organization is advocacy and addressing needs of people living with mental illness. The Elevation House mission is to decrease economic and social isolation of people living with mental illness. This is done by giving their members purpose and helping them transition to the local workforce.

The Floyd County Police Department has 80 sworn officers and answers an average of 59,000 calls for service. Officers patrol 514 square miles, serving 93,368 people.